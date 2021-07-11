Foul trouble slows ex-UA Wildcat Deandre Ayton in Suns' Game 3 loss

“They were aggressive and we have to give them credit,” Williams said. “I’m not going to sit here and complain about a team that is aggressive. But we have to understand how the refs are calling the game and then adjust to that. There’s a ton of physicality in the game, for sure, but as far as teaching him, we got to look at the film and see where he can have better body position and pick up some charges when they present themselves.”

Once Ayton picked up that fourth foul early in the third quarter, the Suns did some experimenting with their lineup due to their lack of size.

The Suns already are playing without forward Dario Saric, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Game 1. Forward Torrey Craig played but didn't seem to be at full strength after injuring his right knee in Game 2.

After 7-foot Frank Kaminsky was ineffective, the Suns briefly turned to Abdel Nader, a 6-5 forward who played a total of one minute in the first two games of the finals. They had 6-6 forward Jae Crowder playing center at times.

It worked — but the success didn't last.

The Suns made 12 of their first 14 shots in the third quarter to cut a 15-point halftime deficit to four. But once they cooled off, the Bucks pulled away.