Kawhi Leonard making presence felt vs. Suns — off the court

“He’s very much a part of this team without being able to play right now," George said. “It's just great to have his mind and his presence part of this game, part of this team."

Leonard's low-key approach is in direct contrast to the fiery Patrick Beverley (Devin Booker's nose got broken when they head-butted in Game 2). Beverley went up to each of his teammates at halftime Thursday, telling them what they needed to do. Marcus Morris, Rajon Rondo and little-used DeMarcus Cousins are the other veterans who have their say, too.

“It’s an amazing locker room we have,” guard Reggie Jackson said. “Everybody tried to collectively lead from their position, from their role, and everybody has pure intent. It doesn’t matter who is on who, who is saying what. We know where it comes from, from the heart and at the end of the day we want to win.”

Ankle Payne: The Suns took it as an encouraging sign when guard Cameron Payne got some shots up during a light workout Friday.

He left Thursday's game after just four minutes because of a left ankle injury.

"We think he's getting better," coach Monty Williams said. "He's walking around fine. We hope he can get back on the floor tomorrow."