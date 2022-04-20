MRI confirms Devin Booker has mild right hamstring strain, most likely out Suns-Pelicans Game 3 and 4

PHOENIX — Suns All-Star Devin Booker's right hamstring officially has become the biggest storyline of the NBA playoffs so far.

An MRI confirmed Wednesday the three-time All-Star suffered a mild right hamstring strain in the third quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 loss at Footprint Center.

With this best-of-7 series tied at 1-1, Game 3 and 4 are New Orleans on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

"There is no timetable for his return and updates will be provided as appropriate," the Suns concluded in their update on the injury.

Phoenix, the No. 1 overall playoff seed, didn't practice or have media availability Wednesday, as it was a travel day. The team is scheduled to practice Thursday in New Orleans for Friday's game.

"We're going to be ready," Suns wing Mikal Bridges said after Tuesday's game. "That's our brother. Hope everything goes right, but I know everybody is ready to step up. So we'll be ready."

Booker missed seven games with a left hamstring strain he suffered Nov. 30 against Golden State. Booker returned Dec. 19 against Charlotte.

The Suns went 5-2 in those games, but Booker was sidelined nearly three weeks with the injury.

Based on that timetable, the odds appear against Booker playing in Game 3 or 4, but he did battle through hamstring issues in last year's finals, which Phoenix lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

"If we have to play without Book, next man up and we've done that all year long," Suns coach Monty Williams said Tuesday after Game 2.

If Booker can't go in Game 3, Landry Shamet, who replaced him in the third quarter Tuesday, likely will get the start.

Shamet didn't play in Game 1 despite being available after a left foot sprain during practice last week, but scored five points in 12 minutes Tuesday, with two coming on an two-handed baseline flush.

In his first season with Phoenix after a draft-day trade, Shamet started 14 of the 69 games he played in the 2021-22 regular season, but averaged 8.3 points on 39.4% shooting overall, 36.8% from 3.

Those all are career lows for the 6-4 guard out of Wichita State, who averaged the same amount of points his rookie year with Philadelphia before being traded to the Clippers.

The original diagnosis Tuesday for Booker before the MRI was right hamstring tightness. He didn't play in the fourth quarter after hitting seven 3s in scoring 31 points in the first half.

Phoenix led 61-56 at the break.

Booker suffered the injury trying to chase down Pelicans big Jaxson Hayes, who scored in transition to give New Orleans a 77-74 lead with 4:46 left in the third quarter.

He immediately reacted to the injury after clearing the baseline behind the basket.

Tossing the basketball to the side in frustration, Booker had an exchange with Chris Paul, who called a timeout with 4:35 left in the quarter.

Booker walked back to the bench and later threw a towel down to the floor after sitting down. He went to the locker room and returned to the bench.

Booker later had a conversation with Jae Crowder during a time in which it appeared Crowder asked Booker twice if he pulled his hamstring.

Booker responded with a head nod the first time and a shoulder shrug the second, but his back was to the camera.

So, it's unknown what he said, but Crowder reacted in frustration to whatever Booker told him.

When Booker suffered the left hamstring injury against the Warriors earlier this season, he spent time in his LightStem infrared healing bed at his house.

"I FaceTimed with him one time at his house and his whole room was red," Williams said during that time Booker was out. "I was like, 'What are you doing?' He has one of those beds at his house that allows you to heal. He's got a whole setup at his house that some people don't even get to enjoy at a health club. He's got it at his house 'cause he's dedicated to staying healthy and recovery."

Before a game Dec. 13 in Los Angeles against the Clippers, Booker said he had one shipped to him on the road during last year's playoffs.

"Just red lights, infrared," Booker said. "Penetrate the cells. It's good for healing. It works for me. Some people feel it's a myth."

Friday • What: NBA playoffs, first round: Suns at Pelicans (best-of-seven series is tied, 1-1) • When: 6:30 p.m. • TV: ESPN • Radio: 1490-AM

