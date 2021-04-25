Nets pull away after halftime to hand Suns second straight loss

The Nets used the same strategy when Durant returned from a lengthy layoff with a hamstring injury on April 7 against New Orleans, scoring 17 points in 19 minutes. He has played just 25 games this season and had never come off the bench in an NBA game until this year.

“The thing I love the most is that we all know, one of my favorite things about him is how much he just loves to play basketball,” Griffin said. “So you know when he’s sitting out it’s just like killing him, so just to see that joy of just being able to play basketball again is fun for us.”

The Nets were 2-2 while playing almost entirely without Durant in their previous four, but things change when the four-time scoring champion is on the floor.

“How you guard away from him is different than how you would have guarded before on another guy who couldn’t shoot from 40 feet from the basket, is 7-foot-1 and dribbles like a guard,” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said before the game.

Durant scored 10 points in the third quarter, then had the first five of the fourth to give Brooklyn its first double-digit lead at 102-92.

With Ayton getting 10 points and 10 rebounds in his first 14 minutes, the Suns led by 13 in the second quarter and 61-59 at halftime.