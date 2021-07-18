'Now we’re the desperate team': Suns embrace having backs to the wall

The Suns nearly pulled off an improbable comeback after trailing by 10 in the final minutes, but Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday ripped the ball out of Booker's hands and threw a spectacular alley-oop to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final seconds to secure Milwaukee's win.

It was a play that looked a lot like several for the Suns offense: Hand the ball to Booker and hope he does something awesome. There were a lot of times that he did and he finished with 40 points. The numbers say that the Suns had a very good offensive performance in Game 5: They shot 55% from the field, 68% on 3-pointers and 91% on free throws.

But Phoenix is at its best when its sharing the basketball on offense, whipping the ball around the perimeter in an effort to find the open man. Without many defensive stops, the offense was often stuck in halfcourt sets. Their 19 3-point attempts were far fewer than their usual 34 per game during the regular season.

Booker said he could feel the Suns' offense getting stagnant in the third.

“We were trading basket for basket for I think five minutes straight,” Booker said. “But we’re at our best when we get stops and get out in transition. I always say we hang our hat on the defensive end and that’s where we have to be better.”