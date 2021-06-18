Paul news has Suns fans in frenzy about ‘cursed’ franchise

The Suns were clicking on all cylinders, going 36-10 and had the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Unfortunately for Phoenix fans, Manning tore his ACL in February of 1995 and was out for the remainder of the season. A hobbled Suns team lost in seven to the Houston Rockets in the semifinals as the Rockets went on to win the NBA title that season. This was just the beginning of a string of unfortunate injuries for the Suns.

History seemed to repeat itself almost a decade later. The Suns entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after winning 62 games. During the second round, young star Joe Johnson fractured his jaw and was out the remainder of the series. The Suns were able to advance to the Western Conference Finals but were no match for the San Antonio Spurs as they lost in five games to the eventual champions.

The following year, Suns All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire missed 79 games with a knee injury. Despite the big man’s absence, the Suns still won 54 games and made it back to the Western Conference Finals but lost in six games to the Dallas Mavericks. Fans wonder how that series would have played out with a healthy Stoudemire.

“I remember people saying the franchise was cursed when I got hurt,” Stoudemire said. “I don’t like to look at what could’ve happened.”