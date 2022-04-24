Pelicans pull away in fourth quarter to even series with Suns at 2-2

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns — playing without injured star Devin Booker — 118-103 in Game 4 on Sunday night to tie the first-round series.

Jonas Valanciunas reasserted himself in the middle with 26 points and 15 rebounds to help the Pelicans pull even heading back to Phoenix for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Booker strained his right straight after scoring 31 first-half points in the top-seeded Suns' Game 2 loss. Former Arizona Wildcat Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 23 points and eight rebounds, and fellow center JaVale McGee had 14 points.

Chris Paul, who had 19-point fourth quarters in the Suns’ two playoff wins, was held to four points in 35 minutes. He had 11 assists, but committed three turnovers.

The Pelicans led 89-85 with 8:05 left and used a 12-0 run to ice it. Valanciunas, limited to six points in a Game 3 loss, scored 10 points in a 3:34 span of the fourth quarter to help the Pelicans pull away. He punctuated his scoring spree with a 3-pointer from the left wing.

New Orleans had a 35-23 advantage in the third quarter. Ingram was the catalyst, making 7 of 10 shots and assisting on two other baskets as New Orleans took an 84-74 lead. His flurry started on the Pelicans’ first three possessions of the half, with a pair of 15-footers and a layup.

The Suns used a 20-10 run, with Mikal Bridges breaking down the New Orleans defense with three layups in the final eight minutes of the first half, to take a 51-49 halftime lead.

Rim shots

Suns: Paul had 28 assists and zero turnovers in Games 2 and 3, but he had 11 assists and three turnovers on Sunday. In the first three games, his assist-to-turnover ratio was 38-2. ... Cam Johnson had 13 points.

Pelicans: The Pelicans committed 46 turnovers in the first three games to the Suns’ 28, leading to a point differential of 72-27. But New Orleans committed just seven turnovers in Game 4.

Up next Who: Pelicans at Suns, Game 5 (best-of-seven series tied 2-2) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday TV: TNT, Bally Sports Arizona Pelicans 118, Suns 103 PHOENIX (103) Bridges 4-11 0-0 8, Crowder 3-7 4-6 11, Ayton 11-14 1-2 23, Johnson 4-12 2-2 13, Paul 2-8 0-0 4, Craig 2-5 1-2 6, Wainright 0-2 0-0 0, McGee 7-7 0-0 14, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 3-3 0-1 7, Payne 3-10 2-2 8, Payton 1-1 0-0 2, Shamet 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 10-15 103. NEW ORLEANS (118) Hayes 1-2 0-0 2, Ingram 11-23 7-10 30, Valanciunas 9-15 7-11 26, Jones 3-7 7-8 13, McCollum 8-21 0-0 18, Marshall 1-1 4-4 6, Murphy III 0-1 2-3 2, Nance Jr. 3-3 0-0 6, Temple 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 1-4 0-0 2, Alvarado 1-4 3-4 5, Graham 2-4 2-2 8. Totals 40-85 32-42 118. Phoenix 22 29 23 29 — 103 New Orleans 25 24 35 34 — 118 3-Point Goals-Phoenix 7-27 (Johnson 3-7, Holiday 1-1, Craig 1-2, Crowder 1-3, Shamet 1-3, Wainright 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Paul 0-3, Payne 0-5), New Orleans 6-24 (Graham 2-3, McCollum 2-9, Valanciunas 1-1, Ingram 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Jones 0-1, Murphy III 0-1, Alvarado 0-3). Fouled Out-None. Rebounds-Phoenix 39 (Ayton 8), New Orleans 48 (Valanciunas 15). Assists-Phoenix 33 (Paul 11), New Orleans 20 (Ingram 5). Total Fouls-Phoenix 28, New Orleans 16. A-18,962 (16,867)

