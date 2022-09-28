Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker doesn't see Monty Williams-Deandre Ayton being a distraction

PHOENIX — Devin Booker nodded his head when being asked about Deandre Ayton saying he and Monty Williams haven't spoken since Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals Phoenix lost to Dallas.

He's heard about it, but doesn't see it as a possible distraction moving forward.

"No," Booker said after Wednesday's practice. "Guys look good to me."

Ayton talked about the situation after the first day of camp on Tuesday when asked if he and Williams have been able to move on since Game 7, when the two had a verbal exchange early in the third quarter with Phoenix down 38 points.

"I haven't spoken to him at all," Ayton said. "Ever since the game."

When asked if he hoped the two will talk in the near future, Ayton said. "I'm here."

Williams later said after Tuesday's practice he will talk to every player at some point during camp, but made a point to say he hadn't yet spoken to "a bunch of" his players.

"As I said earlier this summer, they needed a break from me, the gym," Williams said. "Unless you were in the gym like every day, I've had interactions with everybody, but talking to guys about deep stuff, there's a number of guys I haven't talked to."

Booker said he and Williams didn't talk much this summer.

"We've been on top of each other for a long time," said Booker.

The Suns played in the Orlando bubble in 2020, reached the 2021 finals and had the NBA's best record last season, all in a 22-month span.

"I didn't talk to coach much at all this summer, either," Booker continued. "The times that I did, he stressed the fact that getting away and having that feeling of missing the game and missing your team. It's a long season. We're with each other every day. I think it's fine to get away from each other.

"We're about to spend the next seven, eight months right on top of each other every day. I mean, we see each other more than we see our families. I think it's always good to get away, get quiet and remove yourself from this industry and lifestyle."

'So far ahead'

The Suns have only had two days of training camp, but are already playing 5-on-5 and had a scrimmage Wednesday.

"We're so far ahead of where we were, even from last year, both offensively and defensively," Williams said after Wednesday's practice. "We've been able to add a lot of stuff or input a lot of stuff we already had in. We've been able to push it a bit cause guys are familiar. We've played more in this camp than any camp I've ever been involved in. We played 5-on-5 Day 1."

Just like Booker likes it.

"I told (Williams) that's how I would start camp, 5-on-5," Booker said. "Just get after it. Bring some refs in here and get after it."

The Suns play their first preseason game Sunday against the Adelaide 36ers of Australia's NBL. Williams is focused on having the team back at the level it was at the end of last season in terms of play calls, coverages and team concepts.

"Obviously, you want to stay healthy and then the most important thing is getting into a high level of conditioning," Williams said. "I remember last year and even the year before that we had to take it so slow because our summers were so pressed and guys were probably starting the season at about seven or eight, as far as conditioning."

Training camp invites 'in the moment'

Frank Jackson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have proven themselves in the NBA.

Jackson averaged a career-high 10.6 points last season with the Pistons while Luwawu-Cabarrot has played six NBA seasons, but both are training camp invites in Phoenix fighting for an open roster spot.

"I've already been in this situation where I need to compete for my spot," Luwawu-Cabarrot said. "Try to help the team as much as I can. This team has been doing some great things. It brings more excitement to be able to help the team."

Jackson is in his fifth NBA season after not playing as a rookie due to a foot injury.

"I'm just a competitor," Jackson said. "Any situation I'm thrown into, like no matter if there is a reward or not, I want to compete. I want to win in every aspect of life. I think it's really taught me to be in the moment. Not really worry about my future or even my past. Just kind of enjoy the time that I have now."