Phoenix Suns improve to 20-10 with another blowout win

PHOENIX — Devin Booker's 17-footer to beat the halftime buzzer brought the 3,000 fans to their feet. His 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in the third quarter earned an even bigger roar from the socially distanced crowd.

Because of shots like those, no heroics were needed in the fourth.

Booker took a seat on the bench and got comfortable. This one was over.

Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton added 19 and the Phoenix Suns kept rolling with a 132-100 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

There's been some talk over the past few months about whether Booker should earn his second straight All-Star selection. He certainly looked worthy in a dominant performance against the Blazers.

Booker finished 12 of 17 from the field and hit both his 3-point attempts. He was 8 for 8 at the free throw line.

“There’s no doubt about it,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “Nobody can debate Book’s not an All-Star, end of story.”

Said forward Mikal Bridges: “You see what he does game in and game out: leads us to wins. He deserves it — that's all I have to say.”