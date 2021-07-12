Phoenix Suns now know that NBA titles don't come easily

“We’ll be fine,” Suns forward Jae Crowder said. “We’re going to watch film, we’re going to talk this out, we’re going to man up to it ... and just respond.”

Booker was replaced with 48 seconds left in the third quarter and never returned, after shooting 3 for 14 from the floor and 1 for 7 from 3-point range. The last time he shot that poorly from the floor was Feb. 10, 2020, against the Lakers — almost a year and a half ago. The 10 points he scored represented his second-lowest total in 86 games this season.

“There’s nights like that,” Booker said. “The most important part, to me, is winning the game and we didn’t do that. I’m more frustrated about that. But we have a few days off here and we’re going to get back right.”

Game 3 wasn’t solely his fault, not even close. Ayton’s foul trouble was another big issue. The biggest issue of all was how, for the second consecutive game, the two-time MVP at the other end couldn’t be stopped. Antetokounmpo is just the fourth player in NBA Finals history to have multiple 40-point, 10-rebound games in the same title series; the others are Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James and Elgin Baylor. And of those, only O’Neal and Antetokounmpo have done it in consecutive games.