Run it back: Suns push for NBA title with same nucleus

Considering the Finals were less than three months ago, the hurt is still fresh.

It also provides motivation as they try to be even better this time around.

"You go through a summer, you get some time off and a week or so after the season, you just want to get back with the team," Booker said.

The Suns did make a few changes to their roster. They added point guard Elfrid Payton, shooting guard Landry Shamet and center JaVale McGee, who should all provide valuable depth. They lost backup forward Torrey Craig in free agency. Backup forward Dario Saric will likely miss most of the season while he rehabilitates from an ACL tear.

But the core is similar. If the Suns are going to get back to the Finals, it's because Paul, Booker, Ayton and Co. lead the way. The summer break was short, but coach Monty Williams said his team is ready for another run.

"We've earned the right to have a short break," Williams said. "We've got to embrace that."

Busy Booker

Booker had an even shorter summer break than his teammates, joining the US Olympic Team that brought home the gold medal immediately after the Suns lost Game 6 of the Finals.