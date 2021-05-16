Suns beat Spurs again, but have to settle for No. 2 seed in West

“I’m confident about how we’re playing, but we also know one through eight in the West is just nutty,” Williams said. “Everybody is beatable.”

The Suns rested Booker and Paul in the final regular-season game for both teams. Phoenix was also without starting center and former Arizona Wildcat Deandre Ayton, who missed his third straight game with a sore left knee. The trio only missed a combined 10 games this season.

Phoenix still closed the season by winning three straight and nine of 12.

The Suns had eight players score in double figures, including 54 points from their reserves. Jevon Carter and Cameron Payne, who started in the backcourt, had 19 points each.

“That was fun,” Carter said. “Just showed how deep we are as team.”

San Antonio will play either Memphis or Golden State on Wednesday in the postseason play-in tournament. The Grizzlies and Warriors were playing Sunday with the winner earning the eighth seed and the loser falling to ninth and hosting the 10th-place Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan had 23 points to lead San Antonio, which closed the season by losing four straight and 10 of 12. Jakob Poeltl added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Bates-Diop had nine points in 12 minutes.