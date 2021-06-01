Suns blast Lakers to take 3-2 series lead

“It scared me,” said Paul, who added he should be all right. “It was just a very uncomfortable feeling, kind of helpless.”

James scored 17 of his 24 points in the third quarter, but couldn't rally the listless Lakers. He sat at the end of the bench by himself in the fourth quarter before heading to the locker room with about five minutes left.

Game 6 is Thursday in Los Angeles and the Lakers need to find some answers, quick.

“We got our ass kicked. It is that simple,” James said after losing consecutive first-round games for the first time in his 15-year career. “They did whatever they wanted to win this game.”

The series between one-time rivals has been shaped by injuries.

The Suns won the first game in the desert despite Paul injuring his shoulder. Los Angeles won the next two with Paul ailing, then Phoenix took Game 4 102-94 in Los Angeles after Davis went down with a groin injury.

The Suns took advantage of Davis' absence early in Game 5, repeatedly getting into the lane for shots or kickouts for open looks.

Booker was the biggest beneficiary.