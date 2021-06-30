Suns blow out Clippers to advance to first NBA Finals since 1993

George said the series would have been different with Leonard available.

“You are talking about one of the best players being out and we are inches from being to the next round,” he said. “It’s a lot of what-ifs, but we didn’t make it.”

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said, "I thought we ran out of gas. For that first half, we made a lot of mistakes mentally. That tells you guys are tired.”

Paul dominated over the end of the third and well into the fourth, scoring 14 of Phoenix's 16 points after the Clippers closed within seven late in the third. He hit three 3-pointers in the final quarter, falling on his back and getting fouled on one of them.

“I kept asking him, ‘You tasting it? You tasting it?’” Crowder said. “He said, ‘No.’”

But with an unbeatable lead, Paul and the other starters sat down.

“He's like, ‘I’m tasting it now,’” Crowder said, smiling. “It’s great to see him get over the hump.”

The Suns stretched their lead to 17 points in the third, dulling the Staples Center crowd. Five different players scored, highlighted by Crowder's fifth 3-pointer and Booker's dunk. Crowder finished with 19 points.