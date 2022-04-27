Suns' Booker listed as out for Game 6 vs. Pels

NEW ORLEANS — Devin Booker is listed as out for Thursday’s Game 6 at New Orleans after missing the previous three games of this Western Conference best-of-7 first round series with a strained right hamstring.

The top-seeded Suns are leading, 3-2, after Tuesday’s 112-97 win at Footprint Center.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Booker was progressing toward a return as soon as Game 6 at Smoothie King Center or a possible Game 7 Saturday in Phoenix.

Suns coach Monty Williams wouldn’t go that far after Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s getting shots in practice,” Williams said. “He’s progressing right now, but there’s no change in the update.”

Booker suffered the injury in the third quarter of Game 2 the Suns lost April 19 at home that evened the series 1-1. He hit seven 3s in scoring 31 points in the first half, but left the game with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter after trying to chase down Pelicans big Jaxson Hayes in transition.

The three-time All-Star hasn’t played since.

Booker missed seven games with a strained left hamstring in December this season. He was essentially out three weeks. The Suns won five of those seven games.

“Having been with him now for three years and dealt with it, the thing you learn is they (hamstring injuries) are all different,” Williams said. “And everybody responds in a unique way. You could respond much differently than someone else.”

Forward Jae Crowder smiled when ask how Booker’s teammates would react when he does return.

“What he brings to the basketball court is just amazing,” he said. “That’s one of our go-to players, one of our guys who can get it going on both ends of the court. Knowing he’s close is great, but at the same time we have a job to do and we have to take care of business while he was resting up.”

Thursday • What: NBA playoffs, first round: Suns at Pelicans (Phoenix leads best-of-seven series, 3-2) • When: 4:30 p.m. • TV: TNT • Radio: 1490-AM

