Suns clinch top overall seed as Chris Paul returns in win over Nuggets

“To beat that team, you have to play almost perfect basketball," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "We did it for stretches tonight, but down the stretch they showed why they’re the best team in the NBA."

The Suns, who won 11 of the 15 games while their 12-time All-Star point guard was out, lead the NBA with a 60-14 record and are trying to make the NBA Finals for a second straight season after losing to Milwaukee last year.

“I don’t think one person in our locker room wasn’t thinking about 60 wins and what it meant,” Suns coach Monty Williams said after emerging from his boisterous locker room.

“I think getting Chris back tonight gave us a ton of confidence,” Williams said. “And Book having one of the best performances I’ve seen him have since I’ve been here ... the fact that he’s not in the MVP conversation is just somewhat silly.”

The large contingent of Suns fans sure serenaded Booker with chants of “MVP! MVP!” every time he stepped up to the line — and he responded by sinking 15 of 17 free throws.

Williams said before tip-off he was going to limit Paul's minutes but that didn't happen.