Suns, Clippers deal with uncertain status of stars

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are still playing basketball deep into these NBA playoffs partly because they've learned to persevere in clutch moments without their biggest stars.

That ability could be put to the test again for both teams in the Western Conference finals.

The Suns and Clippers meet in Game 1 on Sunday in Phoenix with the status of some of their most important pieces in doubt. Suns point guard Chris Paul remains in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol while Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of the final two games of against Utah.

It's not an ideal situation for either team. It's also not the time to complain about it.

“You've just got to have a mentality of next man up,” Suns forward Jae Crowder said. “We have enough in our locker room, we feel, to get the job done.”

The Suns released a short update Saturday that Paul is still in the league's health and safety protocol after initially being placed on the list Wednesday. Suns coach Monty Williams said Paul's situation was “day-to-day” and didn't elaborate on his Game 1 status.