Suns coach Monty Williams fined $15K for publicly criticizing officiating after Game 4 loss

PHOENIX — The NBA fined Monty Williams $15,000 for “public criticism of officiating,” due to comments made during Sunday’s press conference after the Suns’ Game 4 loss in New Orleans that evened the series at 2-2.

Tuesday’s Game 5 was still being played when the Star went to print. For more, visit Tucson.com.

Williams pointed out how the Pelicans attempted 42 free throws compared to the 15 the Suns attempted.

“Let me say this, 42 to 15 in free throws,” Williams said. “You can slice it any way you want to. In a playoff game that physical, that’s amazing, OK. Coaches shouldn’t have to come up to the microphone and feel like they’re going to get their heads cut off for speaking the truth.”

New Orleans made 32 while Phoenix connected on 10.

“That’s hard to do in a game like that,” Williams continued. “And it’s not like we don’t attack the basket. That’s really hard to do. So look, they outplayed us. They deserve to win, (but) that’s a free throw disparity that you have to look at.”

The Pelicans attempted 17 free throws in the first half (made 12) while Phoenix had only two attempts (made both).

Williams also received a technical foul with 4:44 left in the game as he took issue with the ball being called off Jae Crowder’s leg.

“I’ve looked at a number of angles on that call,” Williams said. “Jae hit the ball, it hit (Brandon Ingram’s) leg and then Jae’s hand hit his thigh after he hit the ball and the ball was gone,” Williams said. “So I’m like, what do you do, but that’s a huge disparity in a game like. That’s hard to swallow.”

