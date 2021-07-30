 Skip to main content
Suns' deal earns raves, critiques
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns' deal earns raves, critiques

  • Updated

The Suns reportedly agreed to a deal for Brooklyn’s Landry Shamet on draft night.

 Morry Gash, Associated Press

PHOENIX — The Suns did not make a pick in the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday.

They got better anyway, according to several NBA writers and analysts.

Although not official, the Suns have agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire guard Landry Shamet from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard Jevon Carter and the No. 29 pick in the 2021 NBA draft (Day’Ron Sharpe).

Here’s what they’re saying about the Suns-Nets trade:

NBAanalysis.net gave the Suns a B+ for the deal and the Nets a C+.

Kenneth Teape wrote: “This was a good trade for the Phoenix Suns. As mentioned earlier, the Suns will save a little bit of money, which is something ownership always likes to do. While Robert Sarver has said that he will pay the luxury tax once extensions for their young players in Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are due, it is nice having some more flexibility until that happens. Shamet will give the Suns some good backcourt depth, which was needed. Langston Galloway, Cameron Payne, E’Twaun Moore and Chris Paul will all be free agents. Paul is widely expected to re-sign, but that is not the case for everyone. Galloway has already stated that he is looking for a bigger role next season and there is a chance a team comes with a big offer for Payne after how well he played in the postseason. Shamet gives the team insurance in case that occurs.”

Bleacher Report gave Phoenix a B- and Brooklyn a B+.

Dan Favale wrote: “Loving this trade for the Suns is much harder knowing Jared Butler and Miles McBride were on the board at No. 29. The logic is still justifiable. Phoenix hasn’t had a true backup 2-guard in, like, forever. Shamet arms them with one who can splash in threes off motion and take on some extra ball-handling responsibilities. (He hinted at real depth in the latter department during his time with the Clippers.) He is also some insurance against the departure of Cameron Payne in free agency. Skeptics will worry about the Suns’ willingness to pony up for their own talent. Chris Paul has a $44.2 million player option for next season and will cost a pretty penny whether he picks it up and extends off that number or signs an entirely new deal. Luxury-tax concerns could get real in Phoenix. They’ll be fait accompli next year, when Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet are all on new deals. Worrying about 2022-23 is overrated. CP3 is beyond likely to stay now that Lakers fans’ primary pipe dream is off the table following the Russell Westbrook trade. This deal infers a commitment to strengthening a title contender through at least next season.”

NBC Sports wrote that the Suns got better.

Kurt Helin wrote: “Sitting in the locker room after losing the NBA Finals, Phoenix Suns players talked about how it was going to be harder next year to get back to this same stage, let alone take the next step. The Suns know they need to be better. The Suns just got better … Every team can use more shooting, and the Suns just added it — Shamet shot 38.7% from 3 last season. He can put the ball on the floor and attack closeouts as well. He’s not the backup for Chris Paul the Suns still need to find this offseason, but Shamet will fit well in Monty Williams’ offense. The long-term question with Shamet is money. He is extension eligible this offseason and will be a restricted free agent next summer, and he will get his money (shooters get paid). If his salary jumps up to around the league average ($10 million, give or take), will the Suns want to pay that as they flirt with the luxury tax? That’s a question for a year from now; for next season Shamet makes the Suns better.”

NBA.com gave the Suns a B+.

Kyle Irving wrote: “The Suns reportedly traded the No. 29 pick and Jevon Carter to the Nets for Landry Shamet prior to the draft. Adding Shamet gives Phoenix an established role player who can fill a reserve guard role if Cameron Payne leaves in free agency.”

NBA Draft results

First round

1. Detroit, Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma State.

2. Houston, Jalen Green, g, NBA G League Ignite.

3. Cleveland, Evan Mobley, c, USC.

4. Toronto, Scottie Barnes, f, Florida State.

5. Orlando, Jalen Suggs, g, Gonzaga.

6. Oklahoma City, Josh Giddey, g, Adelaide (Australia).

7. Golden State (from Minnesota), Johnathan Kuminga, f, NBA G League Ignite.

8. Orlando (from Chicago), Franz Wagner, g/f, Michigan.

9. Sacramento, Davion Mitchell, g, Baylor.

10. a-New Orleans, Ziaire Williams, f, Stanford.

11. Charlotte, James Bouknight, g, UConn.

12. San Antonio, Joshua Primo, g, Alabama.

13. Indiana, Chris Duarte, g, Oregon.

14. Golden State, Moses Moody, g, Arkansas.

15. Washington, Corey Kispert, f, Gonzaga.

16. b-Oklahoma City (from Boston), Alperen Sengun, c, Besiktas (Turkey).

17. a-Memphis, Trey Murphy, g, Virginia.

18. Oklahoma City (from Miami), Tre Mann, g, Florida.

19. c-New York, Kai Jones, f, Texas.

20. Atlanta, Jalen Johnson, g/f, Duke.

21. d-New York (from Dallas), Keon Johnson, g, Tennessee.

22. e,g-LA Lakers, Isaiah Jackson, f, Kentucky.

23. Houston (from Portland), Usman Garuba, f, Real Madrid (Spain).

24. Houston (from Milwaukee), Josh Christopher, g, Arizona State.

25. d-LA Clippers, Quentin Grimes, g, Houston.

26. Denver, Nah'Shon Hyland, g, VCU.

27. Brooklyn, Cameron Thomas, g, LSU.

28. Philadelphia, Jaden Springer, g, Tennessee.

29. f-Phoenix, Day'Ron Sharpe, c, North Carolina.

30. k-Utah, Santi Aldama, g, Loyola (Md.).

Second round

31. g,h-Milwaukee (from Houston), Isaiah Todd, f, NBA G League Ignite.

32. i-New York (from Detroit), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, f, Villanova.

33. j-Orlando, Jason Preston, g, Ohio.

34. i-Oklahoma City, Rokas Jokubaitis, g, Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania).

35. New Orleans, Herbert Jones, f, Alabama.

36. i-Oklahoma City, Miles McBride, g, West Virginia.

37. l-Detroit, JT Thor, f, Auburn.

38. Chicago, Ayo Dosunmu, g, Illinois.

39. Sacramento, Neemias Queta, c, Utah State.

40. a,k-New Orleans, Jared Butler, g, Baylor.

41. San Antonio, Joe Wieskamp, g, Iowa.

42. Detroit, Isaiah Livers, f, Michigan.

43. m-New Orleans, Greg Brown, f, Texas.

44. Brooklyn, Kessler Edwards, f, Pepperdine.

45. Boston, Juhann Begarin, g, Paris Basketball (France).

46. Toronto (from Memphis), Dalano Banton, g, Nebraska.

47. Toronto (from Golden State), David Johnson, g, Louisville.

48. Atlanta (from Miami), Sharife Cooper, g, Auburn.

49. Brooklyn (from Atlanta), Marcus Zegarowski, g, Creighton.

50. Philadelphia (from New York), Filip Petrusev, c, Mega Basket (Serbia).

51. a-Memphis, Brandon Boston Jr., g, Kentucky.

52. Detroit (from LA Lakers), Luka Garza, c, Iowa.

53. Philadelphia (from New Orleans through Dallas), Charles Bassey, c, Western Kentucky.

54. h-Indiana, Sandro Mamukelashvili, c, Seton Hall.

55. Oklahoma City (from Denver), Aaron Wiggins, g, Maryland.

56. Charlotte (from LA Clippers), Scottie Lewis, g, Florida.

57. l-Charlotte (from Brooklyn), Balsa Koprivica, c, Florida State.

58. New York (from Philadelphia), Jericho Sims, f, Texas.

59. Brooklyn (from Phoenix), RaiQuan Gray, f, Florida State.

60. h-Indiana (from Utah), Georgios Kalaitzakis, g/f, Panathinaikos (Greece).

Proposed Trades

a-Memphis traded C Jonas Valanciunas and the rights to (No. 17) and (No. 51) to New Orleans for C Steven Adams, G Eric Bledsoe, the rights of (No. 10), (No. 40) and a protected 2022 first-round pick.

b-Oklahoma City traded the rights of (No. 16) to Houston for a future protected first-round pick.

c-New York traded the rights of (No. 19) to Charlotte for a future first-round pick.

d-New York traded the rights of (No. 21) to LA Clippers for the rights to (No. 25) and a future second-round draft pick.

e-Washington traded G Russell Westbrook, a 2024 second-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to LA Lakers for F Kyle Kuzma, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F Montrezl Harrell and the rights to (No. 22).

f-Phoenix traded G Jevon Carter and the rights of (No. 29) to Brooklyn for G Landry Shamet.

g-Washington traded the rights of (No. 22) to Indiana for G Aaron Holiday and the rights of (No. 31).

h-Indiana traded the rights to (No. 54), (No. 60) and two future second-round picks to Milwaukee for the rights of (No. 31).

i-New York traded the rights of (No. 32) to Oklahoma City for the rights to (No. 34) and (No. 36).

j-Orlando traded the rights of (No. 33) to LA Clippers for a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

k-Utah traded the rights of (No. 30) to Memphis for the rights of (No. 40) and two future second-round picks.

l-Detroit traded F Mason Plumlee and the rights of (No. 37) to Charlotte for the rights of (No. 57).

m-New Orleans traded the rights of (No. 43) to Portland for a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

