Suns' deal earns raves, critiques

Bleacher Report gave Phoenix a B- and Brooklyn a B+.

Dan Favale wrote: “Loving this trade for the Suns is much harder knowing Jared Butler and Miles McBride were on the board at No. 29. The logic is still justifiable. Phoenix hasn’t had a true backup 2-guard in, like, forever. Shamet arms them with one who can splash in threes off motion and take on some extra ball-handling responsibilities. (He hinted at real depth in the latter department during his time with the Clippers.) He is also some insurance against the departure of Cameron Payne in free agency. Skeptics will worry about the Suns’ willingness to pony up for their own talent. Chris Paul has a $44.2 million player option for next season and will cost a pretty penny whether he picks it up and extends off that number or signs an entirely new deal. Luxury-tax concerns could get real in Phoenix. They’ll be fait accompli next year, when Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet are all on new deals. Worrying about 2022-23 is overrated. CP3 is beyond likely to stay now that Lakers fans’ primary pipe dream is off the table following the Russell Westbrook trade. This deal infers a commitment to strengthening a title contender through at least next season.”

NBC Sports wrote that the Suns got better.