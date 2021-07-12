Suns' Devin Booker eager to bounce back from Game 3 struggles

“I think I can get better ones,” Booker said of his shot selection. “We’ll make that happen. The point of the game is to win it, and I think there were other things that went on throughout the game. You can say it’s a make/miss game, but at the end of the day, you have to make the other team miss and get easy opportunities for your team."

Booker said the Suns didn't give themselves enough of those easy opportunities Sunday night.

In the first two games of this series, Booker had been able to score in a variety of different ways.

Though he was 1 of 8 on 3-pointers in Game 1, he continually drew fouls and made all 10 of his free-throw attempts. He never got to the foul line in Game 2 but sizzled from 3-point range.

But nothing really worked for him Sunday night.

The good news for the Suns is that Booker has performed well after struggling in this postseason.

After the Suns took a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers, Booker shot 5 of 21 in a 106-92 Game 3 loss. But he averaged 26 points over the last three games of that series, including a 25-point effort in an 84-80 Game 4 victory.