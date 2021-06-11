Suns dominate again, take 3-0 series lead over Nuggets

The Nuggets first MVP was mostly MIA early on as the Suns shot a sizzling 74.46% in jumping out to a 37-27 lead after one quarter. Jokic scored seven points in that quarter but none until the 4:45 mark. He also missed two of three free throws.

Malone, who accused his team of quitting after a blowout loss in Game 2, said before tip-off that he liked his team's resiliency.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been around a better team that can get up off the mat, find a way to get back in the fight and win the fight,” Malone said of his team that overcame two 3-1 deficits in the bubble last year.

He said all Phoenix did by sweeping the first two games in the desert was hold serve. “So, now we have to return the favor,” Malone said, “and make this a series.”

They couldn't, and now the Suns can sweep them right out of the postseason.

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix led by double digits much of the first half but went cold over the final 90 seconds of the second quarter, allowing the Nuggets to pull to 59-55 at halftime. ... The Suns shot 50% in the first half both from beyond the arc and from the field, and they made all 11 of their free throws.