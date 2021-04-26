Suns end road trip by snapping Knicks' nine-game winning streak

It appeared they might be headed for another when the Knicks made 18 of their first 25 shots, taking a 44-29 lead. Phoenix didn't lead until 1:31 remained in the third quarter, but Bridges and Johnson got hot in the fourth to send the Suns in front.

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix was again without Jae Crowder and Dario Saric because of ankle injuries. ... For the second straight day, Suns coach Monty Williams wore an FDNY hat before the game. He said he purchased it on a visit to the city's 9/11 Memorial over the weekend. He said he's always been a fan of firemen. “I just wanted to get a hat so I can remember and never forget what they do for us every day, but especially what happened in our country years ago,” Williams said.

Knicks: RJ Barrett and Reggie Bullock each scored 17 points. ... Randle averaged 30.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists during the streak.

COACHING COLLEAGUES