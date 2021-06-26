Suns outlast Clippers to move to brink of NBA Finals

The final 13 seconds turned into a free-throw shooting contest. Paul made 5 of 6. The Clippers were 4 of 8, deliberately missing three of them to try to score. But it didn't work.

With injured Kawhi Leonard again watching from a suite, the Clippers outscored the Suns 30-19 in the third, only to get outscored 15-14 in the fourth.

Booker picked up his fourth foul early in the fourth, along with a technical for arguing the call. That put George at the line and he made 2 of 3, missing the last one that would have tied the game for the first time. Instead, the Clippers trailed 71-70.

It stayed that way for minutes, with the Suns committing two turnovers and Booker getting his fifth foul. George missed two shots and the Clippers turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation.

Then Paul tossed up an alley-oop pass that Ayton slammed and Booker hit a jumper, keeping the Suns ahead 75-72.

Maddeningly, shots either rimmed out for both teams or hit the rim and bounced away, creating frantic scrambles for loose balls.

Paul ran off seven straight points early in the third, dropping his former team into a 13-point hole.