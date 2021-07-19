Suns' playoff run a boost for local businesses, city image

Although restaurants and bars are enjoying the extra business and buzz, Dennis Hoffman, a professor in the Department of Economics at Arizona State, said the most impactful part of the Suns’ playoff run may not be the immediate economic boost.

“It’s eyes on Phoenix that matter for this particular event,” Hoffman said. “It’s eyes on Phoenix from other major cities across the U.S., from Europe and from Asia, that will result in visitors here.”

The NBA Finals differ from other major sports championships, like the Super Bowl, in that they do not typically bring in a significant amount of out-of-state visitors during the series.

“I do think that the impact of the NBA Finals is this imagery that people will have on the Valley,” Hoffman said. “The PR element is the big deal on this event. It’s not about the attendees, in the spending on the event per se, it’s about the PR.”

To attract more customers, some businesses are creating exclusive items just for the Suns playoff run to help boost sales.

PHX Beer Co. did. The brewery, which opened in November of 2019 by a group of native Phoenicians who had to change their sales strategy due to the pandemic, has fought hard to keep the dream of a Phoenix-based brewery alive.