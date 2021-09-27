Suns return to camp after Finals loss, embrace new journey

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said he threw a bit of a two-week pity party after losing the NBA Finals in July, retreating to his property in Texas, working in the yard, feeding the deer, fishing in his pond and cutting the grass.

Then he had an epiphany: Life wasn't too bad after all.

“Man, I got to be in the Finals,” Williams said. “We didn't win, but I got to be in that position. I get to work with our players. It's a huge, huge blessing. I kind of lost sight of that because we lost."

The Suns returned to preseason camp Monday, barely two months after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the Finals. The burn of that setback is still fresh for players and coaches — the Suns had a 2-0 lead in the series before losing the final four games — but there's a limit to how much this team is looking backward.

The Suns say the loss is certainly motivating, but it can't lead to pity.

The journey begins again and the players are embracing it.