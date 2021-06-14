Suns rising at the right time, roar into conference finals

“Everybody at this point is banged up and can use that kind of recovery,” Phoenix coach Monty William said. "We earned it and we want to take advantage of it.

“But right now, I'm not even thinking about that. I’m just happy about what these guys have accomplished."

Crowder has become quite a postseason catalyst, with his teams going 22-9 over his last 31 playoff games. Before the 2020 season, his teams were 20-31 in playoff games.

“Very impressive how locked in we are as a unit,” Crowder said. “We have great leadership. We have great coaching putting us in a position to succeed right now.

"I definitely feel like we’re connected as a group and it shows.”

Right after the final horn, Paul and Booker — who combined for 71 points — made their way through the post-series handshakes and hugs near the Nuggets logo.

Waiting on the side was Williams. He shared a heartfelt embrace with each one.

Williams is tight with Paul, from their coach/guard time together in New Orleans. They have a strong bond away from the court, too, and Paul was there for Williams when Williams lost his wife from injuries in a car accident in 2016.