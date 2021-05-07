Suns rout Knicks to stay in hunt for top seed in West

The Suns and Knicks both came in fighting for playoff positioning with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

Phoenix still has a chance at the top seed in the Western Conference and best record in the NBA. The Suns are one game behind the Jazz for the No. 1 spot.

The Knicks are trying to fend off the Hawks, Heat and Celtics for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Suns led by 13 at one point in the first but the Knicks rallied to take a 33-30 lead by the end of the quarter. New York stayed ahead the entire second quarter and had a 63-56 advantage at halftime.

Randle had 17 points and seven rebounds before the break while Rose had 14 points and five assists. Ayton had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Suns.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Guards Alec Burks (left knee contusion) and Immanuel Quickley (left ankle sprain) were out. So was center Mitchell Robinson (right foot surgery). ... The Knicks had a 63-56 lead at halftime, which was the exact same advantage they had in New York against the Suns on April 26. The Suns rallied to win that game 118-110. ... Nerlens Noel fouled out late in the fourth. He finished with five points and five rebounds.