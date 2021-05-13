Suns squeak by Blazers, move within a game of Utah for top seed in West

Phoenix played without center and former Arizona Wildcat Deandre Ayton, who missed his first game of the season with a sore left knee. Suns coach Monty Williams declined to provide any details about Ayton’s injury before the game, saying only that he “came in sore today. The Suns started Dario Saric in Ayton’s place.

The Suns turned what had been a tight game into an 85-77 lead heading into the fourth quarter, thanks to reserve forward Torrey Craig, who scored 10 points in the final 2:07 of the third quarter. Craig hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark the run.

Backup point guard Cam Payne scored 21 points for the Suns, including 11 in the third quarter.

Portland and Phoenix couldn’t get any separation in the first half; there were 16 lead changes and the biggest lead was four points by each team.

TIP-INS

Blazers: Forward Nassir Little was out with back spasms. ... McCollum and Lillard combined for 35 points and eight assists in the first half.

Suns: In addition to Ayton not being available, Phoenix was without forwards Cam Johnson (wrist) and Abdel Nader (knee). ... The Suns need one win to reach the 50-win mark for the first time since the 2009-2010 season.