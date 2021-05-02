Suns survive Thunder's frantic late-game rally

OKLAHOMA CITY — Devin Booker scored 32 points, and the Phoenix Suns held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-120 on Sunday night.

Former Thunder guard Chris Paul had 18 points and 11 assists, and Torrey Craig added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who shot 54%. Phoenix entered the night one-half game behind Utah for the best record in the Western Conference.

Phoenix led 119-103 with 3:29 remaining before the Thunder closed the game on a 17-4 run. Oklahoma City was coming off a 152-95 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, the worst home loss in NBA history.

Darius Bazley had 19 points and nine rebounds and Theo Maledon added 18 points for the Thunder, who have lost 20 of 22.

Booker scored 16 points in the first half to help Phoenix take a 64-57 lead. Craig had 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting to help the Suns shoot 58% before the break.

Phoenix led 98-85 after three quarters. Booker scored 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the field in the period.

Paul hit a contested 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key as the shot clock expired to give the Suns a 110-94 lead with just over 7 minutes to play.