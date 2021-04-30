Suns tied for best record in NBA after clobbering visiting Jazz

The Jazz were led by Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored 22 points. Utah has lost three of its last four games.

“I think our physicality wasn’t there,” Gobert said. “Those guys are good but I feel they were a little bit too comfortable. Our offense affected our defense, too. When we turn the ball over or take a bad shot they were able to run on us. Then they get going and get confidence.”

Utah was playing without their All-Star backcourt of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell. Conley was out because of a tight hamstring, while Mitchell has a sprained ankle. Without them on the floor, Phoenix flourished.

“Those are tough games to play in emotionally," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "You’re ramped up to play against the best team in the league and they sit a few guys, you can have a letdown. But we handled business tonight.”

The Suns took a 25-point lead by midway through the second quarter when Cameron Payne's 3-pointer made it 50-25. The Jazz managed to cut the deficit to 68-52 by halftime.

Booker led the Suns with 16 before the break, while Bridges had 13. Bogdanovic had 15 for the Jazz.