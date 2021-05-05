Suns' winning streak ends with blowout loss to Hawks

Atlanta stretched its lead to 23 points, 111-88, before the Suns finally managed their first points of the quarter on Cameron Payne's two free throws.

By that time, Suns coach Monty Williams had all his starters on the bench.

The Suns arrived in Atlanta at 2 a.m. Wednesday and players had COVID tests before their noon team meeting.

“I mean, it’s not a recipe for a lot of energy, I can tell you that,” Williams said. “Our guys still showed resiliency. They wanted to play, even when I took the starters out at the end of the game.”

The back-to-back schedule left little time for rest, but Booker wasn't looking for excuses.

“This is the most important stretch for us to be playing high level basketball,” Booker said. “You have to put the excuses aside.”

Atlanta began the night fifth in the Eastern Conference. In their third consecutive win, the Hawks played like a team gaining momentum at the right point of the season.

“They’re deep,” Williams said. “They look like a playoff team and they look like they’re getting in playoff shape. I don’t think many teams want to play them, especially when they get in the first round.”