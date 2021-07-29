US trio puts NBA Finals behind, turns focus to Olympic gold

"I feel like me, Book and K-Midd just slept," Holiday said.

Booker couldn't be blamed if he didn't want to talk to two guys who had been responsible for ruining his NBA championship dreams. But he reiterated that he could work with them, just as he could have had the Suns won.

"I said it during the series when we had this question. I have a lot of respect for those guys and when you're competing at the highest level, it doesn't always go your way," Booker said. "But I'm a forward thinker and move onto the next thing and be able to take my 'L' and move on."

That's not always easy when players have to quickly go from foes to friends.

When Kevin Durant made his Olympic debut in 2012, he acknowledged the difficulty in seeing LeBron James every day so soon after Miami beat Oklahoma City in those NBA Finals. Kobe Bryant said then he didn't know if he could've handled that, figuring if he was Durant he'd have needed to go at James in practice to help get over it.

Booker hasn't forgotten his disappointment, but he's not holding it against his new teammates — even after Holiday stole the ball from him and threw an alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final moments of Game 5 to swing the series Milwaukee's way.