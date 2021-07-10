'We've got to be the hungrier team': Two wins from a title, Phoenix Suns aren't relaxing

The Bucks dropped two games in Brooklyn to start the Eastern Conference semifinals and were even less competitive there than they were in Phoenix. Milwaukee trailed by 49 points in Game 2 on its way to a 125-86 loss in Brooklyn.

“Game 2 we got smacked, embarrassed,” Middleton recalled. “A lot of people thought our season was done. We still believed in ourselves.”

The Bucks took the next two at home to even things up and won the series in a Game 7 thriller on the road, but they had some help in that comeback. The Nets’ Kyrie Irving missed the last three games with a sprained ankle and James Harden played through them without much speed because of a hamstring strain, leaving Brooklyn without much good guard play.

No such luck for the Bucks this time.

Booker and Paul have combined for 113 points, passing Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (106 in 2018) for the most points from a starting backcourt in the NBA Finals in the last 50 years.

The Bucks can’t count on a change of scenery to change the way the Suns will attack them.

“It’s the finals. We’re playing for the prize,” Booker said. “I don’t think there’s going to be a storm that we haven’t seen.”