With COVID-19 on the rise, NBA pushes for finish line

Giannis the humble

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said he got his first chance to watch his much-talked about block of Deandre Ayton's alley-oop dunk attempt while reviewing film on Friday.

He allowed himself to enjoy it a little, saying it was a “great play.” But he's also knows that enjoying it too much is not a good thing.

“I kind of try to focus on the moment, in the present. That’s humility. That’s being humble,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s not setting an expectation. That’s going out there, enjoying the game, competing at a high level.”

Paul ready for Game 5

Paul is trying to bounce back from a rough Game 4, when he finished with 10 points, seven assists and five costly turnovers — including a crucial one in the final minute that led to a 109-103 loss.

The 36-year-old point guard took the blame for the loss after Wednesday's game but said he had moved on from the disappointment. He added that no one on the Suns thought this would be easy.

“End of the day, we've got to win the game,” Paul said. “Me turning the ball over is not giving us enough shots at the basket. I’ll figure it out.”