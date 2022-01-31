Super Bowl QBs took different routes to the big game

Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow had almost nothing in common before Sunday except that they were top overall picks in the NFL draft.

Now, they are both Super Bowl quarterbacks.

Their journeys are almost polar opposites since each left an SEC powerhouse.

Stafford was the first selection in the 2009 draft out of Georgia and then spent a dozen years trying not to get pummeled in Detroit. Always considered a good player on a bad team — Detroit is that rare franchise that existed when the Super Bowl was created but never has been to it — Stafford was rescued by the Rams last year. In his first season as their QB, he's helped them to the big game, his connection with unanimous All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp something very special. And seemingly unstoppable.

“Couldn’t be more grateful for Matthew Stafford,” coach Sean McVay said after Stafford went 31 of 45 for 337 yards with two TD passes in the 20-17 victory over San Francisco for the NFC title.