'T-Locs' represented city well during 2022 college football season

This college football season was brought memories for several Tucson-raised players — including one who won a national award.

At the FBS level, 17 Tucsonans dotted college football rosters across the country. The only Power 5 conference to not have a "T-Loc" this season was the ACC. Of course, the transfer portal can change things — and quickly. Here’s a look at how the big-school players performed this year:

Trenton Bourguet, Arizona State

From: Marana High School

Position: Quarterback

Year: Redshirt junior

How he did: Marana’s all-time leading passer became a part of Territorial Cup history, becoming the first Tucsonan to start at quarterback in the in-state rivalry. Bourguet passed for 376 yards and three touchdowns against the hometown Arizona Wildcats, but ASU lost 38-35. Bourguet opened the season behind Florida transfer Emory Jones on the depth chart, taking the reins of the offense once Jones exited ASU's game against No. 20 Washington with an injury; Bourguet passed for 121 yards and three touchdowns to lead ASU to an upset win. Bourguet started the final five games of the season.

Coben Bourguet, Arizona State

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Redshirt freshman

How he did: The 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound younger brother of Trenton Bourguet just finished his second season as a walk-on wide receiver for the Sun Devils. Last season was the first year Coben Bourguet and Trenton Bourguet were teammates since Trenton’s final season at Marana. Coben transferred to Salpointe Catholic for his final season.

Treyson Bourguet, Western Michigan

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Quarterback

Year: Freshman

How he did: Like his older brother Trenton, the younger Bourguet started off the season as a backup quarterback only to take over the starting role halfway through the season. In four games, Bourguet completed 54 of 109 passes for 601 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Bourguet’s final game in his first college football season was the all-directional-Michigan matchup, with Western Michigan beating Central Michigan 12-10 in a snowstorm. Bourguet missed the Broncos’ final regular season game, which preserves his redshirt eligibility.

Jovoni Borbon, SMU

From: Sierra Vista Buena High School

Position: Long snapper

Year: Sophomore

How he did: The 5-10, 203-pound quarterback converted long snapper didn’t play any snaps this season for the Mustangs. Borbon is Sierra Vista Buena’s all-time passing yards leader (5,666).

Bruno Fina, UCLA

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Offensive line

Year: Redshirt sophomore

How he did: Fina, the son of ex-Wildcat and NFL offensive lineman John Fina, played in four games this season for the Bruins. Fina was a reserve offensive lineman and special teams contributor in his third season at UCLA. Since joining the Bruins in 2020, Fina has added 30 pounds to his now 290-pound frame.

Josh Hart, Arizona State

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Redshirt sophomore

How he did: The fourth-year redshirt sophomore did not log any stats this season for the Sun Devils.

Jamarye Joiner, Arizona

From: Cienega High School

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Redshirt junior

How he did: Joiner had an up-and-down career for the hometown Wildcats. The former quarterback recruit switched to wide receiver, and led the Wildcats in receiving in 2019. Foot surgeries sidelined Joiner for a significant amount of time. The addition of star receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan and the rise of Pac-12 leading receiver Dorian Singer led Joiner to fall down Arizona’s depth chart. Joiner is currently in the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Matteo Mele, Washington

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Offensive line

Year: Junior

How he did: The 6-6, 300-pound Mele played in all 13 games this season, primarily as a special teams player and backup center behind senior Corey Luciano. Mele, who has alternated between tackle and center, has played five seasons with the Huskies.

Jordan Morgan, Arizona

From: Marana High School

Position: Offensive tackle

Year: Senior

How he did: Morgan was Arizona’s top offensive lineman this season, according to Pro Football Focus, which rated the Tucson native 82.8. The 6-6, 320-pound Morgan started at left tackle for the second straight season and constructed a potential NFL Draft resume, but a knee injury suffered in Arizona’s marquee win over No. 12 UCLA sidelined Morgan for the final two games of the season and presented difficult hurdles during the draft process. Rather than turn pro, Morgan is returning for his final season at the UA.

Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Safety

Year: Junior

How he did: Ransom, who exited the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl win with a leg injury last year, led Ohio State’s defensive secondary in tackles this season with 74. The 6-1, 205-pound Ransom was named a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist.

Bijan Robinson, Texas

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Running back

Year: Junior

How he did: The year 2022 will go down as one to remember in the Robinson household. After signing an NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin and creating his own mustard brand — Bijan Mustardson — Robinson amassed 1,894 total yards and 20 touchdowns, winning the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's top running back. Robinson finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Associated Press All-American skipped Texas’ loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. Robinson is widely projected as a first-round pick.

Stevie Rocker Jr., Arizona

From: Canyon del Oro High School

Position: Running back

Year: Sophomore

How he did: After contributing as a reserve running back in 11 games — and starting one — in 2021, Rocker played in one game this season. Though the Wildcats return starter Michael Wiley and backups D.J. Williams, Jonah Coleman and Rayshon "Speedy" Luke for 2023, Rocker remains a Wildcat.

Cruz Rushing, Florida

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Safety

Year: Freshman

How he did: The former Lancer did not play in his first season as a preferred walk-on at Florida. Rushing’s father, George Rushing, was a tight end for the Gators under Hall of Fame head coach Steve Spurrier. Florida is recruiting Cruz Rushing’s younger brother, Elijah Rushing, who is a four-star edge rusher currently playing at Salpointe Catholic.

Trent Strong, SMU

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Linebacker

Year: Sophomore

How he did: The two-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team selection saw action in one game this season at SMU.

Jackson Sumlin, Oklahoma

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Tight end

Year: Redshirt sophomore

How he did: The son of former Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin did not register a stat during his third season in Norman.

Kingsley Ugwu, Kansas State

From: Sahuaro High School

Position: Offensive tackle

Year: Redshirt junior

How he did: Ugwu, a 6-4, 295-pound tackle who helped Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) to a junior-college national championship, has played in one game in two seasons at KSU.

Connor Witthoft, New Mexico

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Tight end

Year: Redshirt sophomore