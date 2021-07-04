Tampa Bay on cusp of repeating as Stanley Cup champs

And Tampa Bay hasn’t forgotten the sting of how 2019 ended, when the Presidents' Trophy winners were embarrassed when they were swept by Columbus in the first round. Anderson played for the Blue Jackets that year and knows the Lightning well, saying, “They’ve grown as a team" since then.

“When you’ve gone through some tough times, to be honest, you try to build on them,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ”It feels good to go through that, and when you start tasting success, you don’t want to go backward. You just want more. It’s like an addiction. These guys are feeling it right now, and hopefully we can keep it together and finish this one off.”

The Canadiens have the uphill climb of attempting to become just the fifth team — and second in the Cup Final — to rally from a 3-0 series deficit. And only five other times has a team lost the first three games of a series before rallying to simply force a Game 7.

The degree of difficulty is that much steeper against Tampa Bay, which has cashed in on various Montreal miscues.

“Errors in execution. It’s not much more complicated than that,” interim coach Dominique Ducharme said. “It seems like every time we make a mistake, we pay cash.”

He didn't specify Canadian or U.S. dollars.