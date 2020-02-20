The real MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo wears Arizona Wildcats Freak 1's ahead of NBA game

The NBA's reigning MVP showed up to the arena today repping the Arizona Wildcats. No, really.

Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo donned a pair of "University of Arizona Freak 1 PE's" ahead of the Bucks' first game back after the All-Star break.

Giannis wears University of Arizona Freak 1 PE's 🐻 pic.twitter.com/4qP22MRHQ7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 20, 2020

The Freak 1's have been one of the main shoes the Wildcats have worn throughout this season.

"The Giannis' are the most comfortable that I've had since I've been here," senior Dylan Smith said a few weeks ago when talking about the amount of sneakers he wears.

After today, you can add Tucson to the latest city to become a Giannis fan.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.