These 28 Arizona Wildcats and Tucsonans are competing in the Tokyo Olympics
Mexico's Danielle O'Toole pitches during Thursday's Olympic softball game between Mexico and Japan. O'Toole is one of five former Wildcats and/or Tucson locals competing in softball at the Summer Games. Her Mexico teammate, Taylor McQuillin, is one of them.

 Jae C. Hong, The Associated Press

Let the games begin.

Friday morning’s opening ceremony marked the official start of the Tokyo Olympics, which will run through Aug. 8, and a plethora of former Arizona Wildcats and Tucson natives will represent their respective countries during the pandemic-affected event. (Some are already competing).

Here’s a list of current and former Arizona Wildcats and Tucsonans to keep an eye on during the Olympics:

Baseball

Manny Barreda

Country: Mexico

Connection: Barreda, a pitcher, attended Sahuarita High School. He was a 12th-round pick of the New York Yankees in 2007.

Schedule: Thursday, 8 p.m., vs. Dominican Republic; Friday, 8 p.m., vs. Japan

Pitcher Manny Barreda, a Sahuarita High School product, is part of Mexico's Olympic baseball team.

Softball

Kelsey Harshman

Country: Canada

Connection: Harshman (then known as Kelsey Jenkins) played at Sabino High School, graduating in 2014. 

Schedule: Saturday, 10:30 p.m., vs. Japan; Sunday, 10:30 p.m., vs. Italy; Monday, 9 a.m., bronze medal game; Tuesday, 4 a.m., gold medal game.

Giulia Koutsoyanopulos

Country: Italy

Connection: Koutsoyanopulos is a UA infielder.

Schedule: Saturday, 4 a.m., vs. Japan; Sunday, 10:30 p.m., vs. Mexico; Monday, 9 a.m., bronze medal game; Tuesday, 4 a.m., gold medal game.

Dejah Mulipola

Country: USA

Connection: Mulipola was an Arizona Wildcats catcher from 2017-21, leading the UA to two appearances in the Women's College World Series.

Schedule: Saturday, 6 p.m., vs. Australia; Sunday, 6 p.m., vs. Japan; Monday, 9 a.m., bronze medal game; Tuesday, 4 a.m., gold medal game.

Taylor McQuillin

Country: Mexico

Connection:McQuillin was an Arizona Wildcats pitcher from 2016-19.

Schedule: Sunday, 4 a.m., vs. Italy; Monday, 4 a.m., vs. Australia; Monday, 9 a.m., bronze medal game; Tuesday, 4 a.m., gold medal game.

Danielle O’Toole

Country: Mexico

Connection: O'Toole was an Arizona Wildcats pitcher from 2016-17.

Schedule: Sunday, 4 a.m., vs. Italy; Monday, 4 a.m., vs. Australia; Monday, 9 a.m., bronze medal game; Tuesday, 4 a.m., gold medal game.

Men's basketball

Josh Green

Country: Australia

Connection: Green played the 2019-20 season with the Arizona Wildcats and was a first-round pick of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

Schedule: Sunday, 1:20 a.m., vs. Nigeria; Wednesday, 1:20 a.m., vs. Italy; July 31, 1:20 a.m., vs. Germany; Aug. 2, 6 p.m., quarterfinals; Aug. 4, 9:15 p.m., semifinals; Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., gold medal game; Aug. 7, 4 a.m., bronze medal game.

Nico Mannion

Country: Italy

Connection: Mannion played the 2019-20 season with the Arizona Wildcats and was a second-round pick of the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Schedule: Saturday, 9:40 p.m., vs. Germany; Wednesday, 1:20 a.m., vs. Australia; Friday, 9:40 p.m., vs. Nigeria; Aug. 2, 6 p.m., quarterfinals; Aug. 4, 9:15 p.m., semifinals; Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., gold medal game; Aug. 7, 4 a.m., bronze medal game.

Former UA standout Steve Kerr is assisting head coach Gregg Popovich on this year's U.S. Olympic men's basketball team.

Steve Kerr

Country: USA (assistant coach)

Connection:Kerr played at the UA from 1983-88, leading the Wildcats to the 1988 Final Four. His No. 25 jersey is retired at McKale Center.

Schedule: Sunday, 4 a.m., vs. France; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m., vs. Islamic Republic of Iran; July 31, 5 a.m., vs. Czech Republic; Aug. 2, 6 p.m., quarterfinals; Aug. 4, 9:15 p.m., semifinals; Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., gold medal game; Aug. 7, 4 a.m., bronze medal game.

Women's basketball

Ify Ibekwe

Country: Nigeria

Connection: Ibekwe, a forward, played at the UA from 2007-11.

Schedule: Monday, 9:40 p.m., vs. USA; Friday, 1:20 a.m., vs. France, Aug. 1, 6 p.m., vs. Japan; Aug. 4-5, 6 p.m., quarterfinals; Aug. 5-6, 9:40 p.m., semifinals; Aug. 7, 12 a.m., bronze medal game; Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., gold medal game.

A California native, former Wildcats forwward Ify Ibekwe, right, is playing for Nigeria in this year's Olympics.

Shaina Pellington

Country: Canada

Connection: Pellington is an Arizona Wildcats guard.

Schedule: Monday, 1:20 a.m., vs. Serbia; Wednesday, 6 p.m., vs. Republic of Korea; July 31, 6 p.m., vs. Spain; Aug. 4-5, 6 p.m., quarterfinals; Aug. 5-6, 9:40 p.m., semifinals; Aug. 7, 12 a.m., bronze medal game; Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., gold medal game.

Men's diving

Rafael Quintero

Country: Puerto Rico

Connection: Quintero dove at the UA from 2013-16.

Schedule: Aug. 5, 11 p.m., men’s 10-meter platform preliminary; Aug. 6, 6 p.m., men’s 10-meter platform; Aug. 6, 11 p.m., men’s 10-meter platform final.

Delaney Schnell qualified for this year's Olympics in two events.

Women's diving

Delaney Schnell

Country: USA

Connection:Schnell, a 2017 Tucson High graduate, competes for the UA. In March, she was named the Pac-12 diver of the year

Schedule: Monday, 11 p.m., women’s synchronized 10-meter platform final; Aug. 3, 11 p.m., women’s 10-meter platform preliminary round; Aug. 4, 6 p.m., 10-meter platform semifinal round; Aug. 4, 11 p.m., 10-meter platform final round.

Delaney Schnell qualified for this year's Olympics in two events.

Dwight Dumais

Country: USA (coach)

Connection: Dumais is the UA's diving coach.

Men's swimming

Daniel Namir

Country: Israel

Connection: Namir is an Arizona Wildcats swimmer.

Schedule: Tuesday, 4:17 a.m., men’s 200-meter relay (heats 1-2); Tuesday, 8:26 a.m., men’s 200-meter relay final.

Brad Tandy

Country: South Africa

Connection: Tandy swam at the UA from 2013-16.

Schedule: Friday, 3:02 a.m., men’s 50 freestyle (heats 1-10); Friday, 7:11 p.m., men’s 50 freestyle semifinal; July 31, 6:30 p.m., men’s 50 freestyle final.

Women's swimming

Felicity Passon

Country: Seychelles

Connection: Passon is an Arizona Wildcats swimmer.

Schedule: Thursday, 4:08 a.m., women’s 200-meter backstroke (heats 1-4); Thursday, 7:35 p.m., women’s 200-meter backstroke semifinal; Friday, 6:37 p.m., women’s 200-meter backstroke final.

Anna Heller

Country: Seychelles (coach)

Connection: Heller is a UA assistant coach.

Men's golf

Rory Sabatini

Country: Slovakia

Connection: Sabatini played at the UA from 1994-98.

Schedule: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., individual stroke play first round; Thursday, 3:30 p.m., individual stroke play second round; Friday, 3:30 p.m., individual stroke play third round; July 31, 3:30 p.m., individual stroke play fourth round.

Women's golf

Bianca Pagdanganan

Country: Philippines

Connection: Pagdanganan played at the UA from 2017-19, and was part of the Wildcats' 2018 national championship team.

Schedule: Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., individual stroke play first round; Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., individual stroke play second round; Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., individual stroke play third round; Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., individual stroke play fourth round.

Men's track and field

Abdi Abdirahman

Country: USA

Connection: Abdirahman graduated from Tucson High in 1995 and competed for Pima College (1996-97) and the UA (1998-99), earning All-American honors. He continues to train in Tucson under former UA track coach Dave Murray.

Schedule: Aug. 7, 3 p.m., men’s marathon final.

Edgar Rivera-Morales

Country: Mexico

Connection: Rivera-Morales, a native of Agua Prieta, Sonora, was a high-jumper at the UA from 2010-13.

Schedule: Thursday, 5:15 p.m., men’s high jump qualification; Aug. 1, 3:10 a.m., men’s high jump final.

Women's track and field

Karolina Pahlitzsch

Country: Germany

Connection: Pahlitzsch competed in hurdles for the UA from 2018-19. 

Schedule: Friday, 5 p.m., women’s 400-meter hurdles; Aug. 2, 4:35 a.m., women’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals; Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., 400-meter hurdles final.

Gia Trevisan

Country: Italy

Connection: Trevisan ran at the UA from 2013-15.

Schedule: Aug. 5, 3:25 a.m., first round of women’s 400-meter relay; Aug. 7, 5:30 a.m., women’s 400-meter relay final.

Former UA athlete and current Wildcats volunteer assistant Sage Watson is competing for Team Canada.

Sage Watson

Country: Canada

Connection: Watson competed at the UA from 2016-17, and remains with the Wildcats as a volunteer assistant coach.

Schedule: Friday, 5 p.m., women’s 400-meter hurdles; Aug. 2, 4:35 a.m., women’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals; Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., 400-meter hurdles final; Aug. 5, 3:25 a.m., first round of women’s 400-meter relay; Aug. 7, 5:30 a.m., women’s 400-meter relay final.

Men's rugby

Brett Thompson

Country: USA

Connection: Thompson played football (2009-10) and rugby (2009-12) at the UA.

Schedule: Sunday, 7:30 p.m., vs. Kenya; Monday, 2:30 a.m., vs. Ireland; Monday, 7:30 p.m., vs. South Africa.

Men's BMX

Corben Sharrah

Country: USA

Connection:Sharrah is a Tucson native and Amphitheater High School (2014) and UA (2018) graudate.

Schedule: Thursday, 7 p.m., men’s quarterfinals; Friday, 7 p.m., men’s semifinal and championship.

Men's water polo

Alex Obert

Country: USA

Connection: Obert is a UA graduate student.

Schedule: Saturday, 10 p.m., vs. Japan; Monday, 6 p.m., vs. South Africa; Wednesday, 10 p.m., vs. Italy; Friday, 10 p.m., vs. Hungary; Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., vs. Greece.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

