These 28 Arizona Wildcats and Tucsonans are competing in the Tokyo Olympics

Let the games begin.

Friday morning’s opening ceremony marked the official start of the Tokyo Olympics, which will run through Aug. 8, and a plethora of former Arizona Wildcats and Tucson natives will represent their respective countries during the pandemic-affected event. (Some are already competing).

Here’s a list of current and former Arizona Wildcats and Tucsonans to keep an eye on during the Olympics:

Baseball

Manny Barreda

Country: Mexico

Connection: Barreda, a pitcher, attended Sahuarita High School. He was a 12th-round pick of the New York Yankees in 2007.

Schedule: Thursday, 8 p.m., vs. Dominican Republic; Friday, 8 p.m., vs. Japan

Softball

Kelsey Harshman

Country: Canada

Connection: Harshman (then known as Kelsey Jenkins) played at Sabino High School, graduating in 2014.