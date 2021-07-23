These 28 Arizona Wildcats and Tucsonans are competing in the Tokyo Olympics

Let the games begin.
Friday morning’s opening ceremony marked the official start of the Tokyo Olympics, which will run through Aug. 8, and a plethora of former Arizona Wildcats and Tucson natives will represent their respective countries during the pandemic-affected event. (Some are already competing).
Here’s a list of current and former Arizona Wildcats and Tucsonans to keep an eye on during the Olympics:
Baseball
Manny Barreda
Country: Mexico
Connection: Barreda, a pitcher, attended Sahuarita High School. He was a 12th-round pick of the New York Yankees in 2007.
Schedule: Thursday, 8 p.m., vs. Dominican Republic; Friday, 8 p.m., vs. Japan
Softball
Kelsey Harshman
Country: Canada
Connection: Harshman (then known as Kelsey Jenkins) played at Sabino High School, graduating in 2014.
Schedule: Saturday, 10:30 p.m., vs. Japan; Sunday, 10:30 p.m., vs. Italy; Monday, 9 a.m., bronze medal game; Tuesday, 4 a.m., gold medal game.
Giulia Koutsoyanopulos
Country: Italy
Connection: Koutsoyanopulos is a UA infielder.
Schedule: Saturday, 4 a.m., vs. Japan; Sunday, 10:30 p.m., vs. Mexico; Monday, 9 a.m., bronze medal game; Tuesday, 4 a.m., gold medal game.
Dejah Mulipola
Country: USA
Connection: Mulipola was an Arizona Wildcats catcher from 2017-21, leading the UA to two appearances in the Women's College World Series.
Schedule: Saturday, 6 p.m., vs. Australia; Sunday, 6 p.m., vs. Japan; Monday, 9 a.m., bronze medal game; Tuesday, 4 a.m., gold medal game.
Taylor McQuillin
Country: Mexico
Connection:McQuillin was an Arizona Wildcats pitcher from 2016-19.
Schedule: Sunday, 4 a.m., vs. Italy; Monday, 4 a.m., vs. Australia; Monday, 9 a.m., bronze medal game; Tuesday, 4 a.m., gold medal game.
Danielle O’Toole
Country: Mexico
Connection: O'Toole was an Arizona Wildcats pitcher from 2016-17.
Schedule: Sunday, 4 a.m., vs. Italy; Monday, 4 a.m., vs. Australia; Monday, 9 a.m., bronze medal game; Tuesday, 4 a.m., gold medal game.
Men's basketball
Josh Green
Country: Australia
Connection: Green played the 2019-20 season with the Arizona Wildcats and was a first-round pick of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.
Schedule: Sunday, 1:20 a.m., vs. Nigeria; Wednesday, 1:20 a.m., vs. Italy; July 31, 1:20 a.m., vs. Germany; Aug. 2, 6 p.m., quarterfinals; Aug. 4, 9:15 p.m., semifinals; Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., gold medal game; Aug. 7, 4 a.m., bronze medal game.
Nico Mannion
Country: Italy
Connection: Mannion played the 2019-20 season with the Arizona Wildcats and was a second-round pick of the NBA's Golden State Warriors.
Schedule: Saturday, 9:40 p.m., vs. Germany; Wednesday, 1:20 a.m., vs. Australia; Friday, 9:40 p.m., vs. Nigeria; Aug. 2, 6 p.m., quarterfinals; Aug. 4, 9:15 p.m., semifinals; Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., gold medal game; Aug. 7, 4 a.m., bronze medal game.
Steve Kerr
Country: USA (assistant coach)
Connection:Kerr played at the UA from 1983-88, leading the Wildcats to the 1988 Final Four. His No. 25 jersey is retired at McKale Center.
Schedule: Sunday, 4 a.m., vs. France; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m., vs. Islamic Republic of Iran; July 31, 5 a.m., vs. Czech Republic; Aug. 2, 6 p.m., quarterfinals; Aug. 4, 9:15 p.m., semifinals; Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., gold medal game; Aug. 7, 4 a.m., bronze medal game.
Women's basketball
Ify Ibekwe
Country: Nigeria
Connection: Ibekwe, a forward, played at the UA from 2007-11.
Schedule: Monday, 9:40 p.m., vs. USA; Friday, 1:20 a.m., vs. France, Aug. 1, 6 p.m., vs. Japan; Aug. 4-5, 6 p.m., quarterfinals; Aug. 5-6, 9:40 p.m., semifinals; Aug. 7, 12 a.m., bronze medal game; Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., gold medal game.
Shaina Pellington
Country: Canada
Connection: Pellington is an Arizona Wildcats guard.
Schedule: Monday, 1:20 a.m., vs. Serbia; Wednesday, 6 p.m., vs. Republic of Korea; July 31, 6 p.m., vs. Spain; Aug. 4-5, 6 p.m., quarterfinals; Aug. 5-6, 9:40 p.m., semifinals; Aug. 7, 12 a.m., bronze medal game; Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., gold medal game.
Men's diving
Rafael Quintero
Country: Puerto Rico
Connection: Quintero dove at the UA from 2013-16.
Schedule: Aug. 5, 11 p.m., men’s 10-meter platform preliminary; Aug. 6, 6 p.m., men’s 10-meter platform; Aug. 6, 11 p.m., men’s 10-meter platform final.
Women's diving
Delaney Schnell
Country: USA
Connection:Schnell, a 2017 Tucson High graduate, competes for the UA. In March, she was named the Pac-12 diver of the year
Schedule: Monday, 11 p.m., women’s synchronized 10-meter platform final; Aug. 3, 11 p.m., women’s 10-meter platform preliminary round; Aug. 4, 6 p.m., 10-meter platform semifinal round; Aug. 4, 11 p.m., 10-meter platform final round.
Dwight Dumais
Country: USA (coach)
Connection: Dumais is the UA's diving coach.
Men's swimming
Daniel Namir
Country: Israel
Connection: Namir is an Arizona Wildcats swimmer.
Schedule: Tuesday, 4:17 a.m., men’s 200-meter relay (heats 1-2); Tuesday, 8:26 a.m., men’s 200-meter relay final.
Brad Tandy
Country: South Africa
Connection: Tandy swam at the UA from 2013-16.
Schedule: Friday, 3:02 a.m., men’s 50 freestyle (heats 1-10); Friday, 7:11 p.m., men’s 50 freestyle semifinal; July 31, 6:30 p.m., men’s 50 freestyle final.
Women's swimming
Felicity Passon
Country: Seychelles
Connection: Passon is an Arizona Wildcats swimmer.
Schedule: Thursday, 4:08 a.m., women’s 200-meter backstroke (heats 1-4); Thursday, 7:35 p.m., women’s 200-meter backstroke semifinal; Friday, 6:37 p.m., women’s 200-meter backstroke final.
Anna Heller
Country: Seychelles (coach)
Connection: Heller is a UA assistant coach.
Men's golf
Rory Sabatini
Country: Slovakia
Connection: Sabatini played at the UA from 1994-98.
Schedule: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., individual stroke play first round; Thursday, 3:30 p.m., individual stroke play second round; Friday, 3:30 p.m., individual stroke play third round; July 31, 3:30 p.m., individual stroke play fourth round.
Women's golf
Bianca Pagdanganan
Country: Philippines
Connection: Pagdanganan played at the UA from 2017-19, and was part of the Wildcats' 2018 national championship team.
Schedule: Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., individual stroke play first round; Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., individual stroke play second round; Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., individual stroke play third round; Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., individual stroke play fourth round.
Men's track and field
Abdi Abdirahman
Country: USA
Connection: Abdirahman graduated from Tucson High in 1995 and competed for Pima College (1996-97) and the UA (1998-99), earning All-American honors. He continues to train in Tucson under former UA track coach Dave Murray.
Schedule: Aug. 7, 3 p.m., men’s marathon final.
Edgar Rivera-Morales
Country: Mexico
Connection: Rivera-Morales, a native of Agua Prieta, Sonora, was a high-jumper at the UA from 2010-13.
Schedule: Thursday, 5:15 p.m., men’s high jump qualification; Aug. 1, 3:10 a.m., men’s high jump final.
Women's track and field
Karolina Pahlitzsch
Country: Germany
Connection: Pahlitzsch competed in hurdles for the UA from 2018-19.
Schedule: Friday, 5 p.m., women’s 400-meter hurdles; Aug. 2, 4:35 a.m., women’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals; Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., 400-meter hurdles final.
Gia Trevisan
Country: Italy
Connection: Trevisan ran at the UA from 2013-15.
Schedule: Aug. 5, 3:25 a.m., first round of women’s 400-meter relay; Aug. 7, 5:30 a.m., women’s 400-meter relay final.
Sage Watson
Country: Canada
Connection: Watson competed at the UA from 2016-17, and remains with the Wildcats as a volunteer assistant coach.
Schedule: Friday, 5 p.m., women’s 400-meter hurdles; Aug. 2, 4:35 a.m., women’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals; Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., 400-meter hurdles final; Aug. 5, 3:25 a.m., first round of women’s 400-meter relay; Aug. 7, 5:30 a.m., women’s 400-meter relay final.
Men's rugby
Brett Thompson
Country: USA
Connection: Thompson played football (2009-10) and rugby (2009-12) at the UA.
Schedule: Sunday, 7:30 p.m., vs. Kenya; Monday, 2:30 a.m., vs. Ireland; Monday, 7:30 p.m., vs. South Africa.
Men's BMX
Corben Sharrah
Country: USA
Connection:Sharrah is a Tucson native and Amphitheater High School (2014) and UA (2018) graudate.
Schedule: Thursday, 7 p.m., men’s quarterfinals; Friday, 7 p.m., men’s semifinal and championship.
Men's water polo
Alex Obert
Country: USA
Connection: Obert is a UA graduate student.
Schedule: Saturday, 10 p.m., vs. Japan; Monday, 6 p.m., vs. South Africa; Wednesday, 10 p.m., vs. Italy; Friday, 10 p.m., vs. Hungary; Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., vs. Greece.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports