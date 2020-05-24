'This is where I'm supposed to be': Tucsonan Nadi Carey takes on the best in 'The Titan Games'

“Two months later, I got an email from NBC producers and they’re like, ‘We got your application and all your information. We love you and want to do a phone interview,’” She said. “Come to find out, she put in an application for me and I had no idea.”

“I had a little bit of doubt in myself. When you haven’t competed in a while, you start to doubt yourself,” Carey said. “You’re like, ‘Do I still got it? Is this going to work?’ Luckily, I have family members and a trainer to motivate me.

“My mom, my grandma, my aunt, my dad, my brothers and sister and my trainer were like, ‘Hey look, this is a once in a lifetime chance. Even if you lose, who cares? There were hundreds of thousands of people who applied for this show and they want you to come, they want to see you and they love you. They fell in love with your story so who cares if you win? Who cares if you lose? This is an opportunity that 1% of this world has and you’re that 1%.’ I didn’t even think of it like that. It’s like they got into a group message, because they all were saying the same thing.”