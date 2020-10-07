 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball

KBO: Samsung Lions at LG Twins 2:30 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: NC Dinos at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, first round 3:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, second round 3:30 a.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

Braves vs. Marlins, Game 3 11 a.m. FS1

Athletics vs. Astros, Game 4 12:30 p.m. TBS

Rays vs. Yankees, Game 4 4 p.m. TBS

Dodgers vs. Padres, Game 3 6 p.m. MLB

NCAA football

Tulane at Houston 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL

Buccaneers at Bears 5:20 p.m. Ch 11

Buccaneers at Bears 5:20 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men’s

Serbia at Norway 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Tennis

French Open, women’s semifinals 6 a.m. TEN

French Open, women’s semifinals 8 a.m. Ch 4

French Open, women’s semifinals 8 a.m. NBCS

Volleyball, women’s

Miami at Clemson 3 p.m. FSAZ

Oklahoma at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO THURSDAY

NFL

Buccaneers at Bears 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

