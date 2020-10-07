Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball
KBO: Samsung Lions at LG Twins 2:30 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: NC Dinos at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, first round 3:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, second round 3:30 a.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
Braves vs. Marlins, Game 3 11 a.m. FS1
Athletics vs. Astros, Game 4 12:30 p.m. TBS
Rays vs. Yankees, Game 4 4 p.m. TBS
Dodgers vs. Padres, Game 3 6 p.m. MLB
NCAA football
Tulane at Houston 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL
Buccaneers at Bears 5:20 p.m. Ch 11
Buccaneers at Bears 5:20 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men’s
Serbia at Norway 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Tennis
French Open, women’s semifinals 6 a.m. TEN
French Open, women’s semifinals 8 a.m. Ch 4
French Open, women’s semifinals 8 a.m. NBCS
Volleyball, women’s
Miami at Clemson 3 p.m. FSAZ
Oklahoma at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO THURSDAY
NFL
Buccaneers at Bears 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)
