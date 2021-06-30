 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 6 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, first round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Angels-Yankees or Royals-Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB

Rangers-A’s or Twins-W. Sox (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB

Marlins at Phillies (JIP) 3:30 p.m. MLB

All-Star starters reveal 6 p.m. ESPN

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Hawks at Bucks, Game 5 5:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

MLS: Portland at Austin FC 6:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Mexico at United States 4:30 p.m. FS1

Tennis

Wimbledon, second round 3 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, third round (Fri.) 3 a.m. ESPN

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Was the Bucks game 4 loss just bad coaching?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News