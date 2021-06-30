Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 6 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, first round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
Angels-Yankees or Royals-Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB
Rangers-A’s or Twins-W. Sox (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB
Marlins at Phillies (JIP) 3:30 p.m. MLB
All-Star starters reveal 6 p.m. ESPN
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Hawks at Bucks, Game 5 5:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
MLS: Portland at Austin FC 6:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
Mexico at United States 4:30 p.m. FS1
Tennis
Wimbledon, second round 3 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon, third round (Fri.) 3 a.m. ESPN
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)