Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 6 p.m. FS1

Football

Alabama A&M at Beth.-Cookman 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette 5 p.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, first round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Rockies-Braves or Reds-Pirates 9 a.m. MLB

Padres-Giants or Angels-W. Sox 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Cubs-Phillies or Tigers-Rays 3:30 p.m. MLB

Astros at Rangers (JIP) 6 p.m. MLB

NFL

Giants at Washington 5:20 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

Monterrey at Cruz Azul 7 p.m. FS2

Stanford at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

South Carolina at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

Paraguay at United States 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

NFL

Giants at Washington 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

