Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Football, NCAA

Navy at Memphis 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Georgia Southern at S. Alabama 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, first round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

NLDS: Dodgers at Giants, Game 5 6 p.m. TBS

NBA preseason

Timberwolves at Nets 4:30 p.m. NBA

Lakers at Kings 7 p.m. NBA

NFL

Buccaneers at Eagles 5 p.m. Ch 11

Buccaneers at Eagles 5 p.m. NFL

NHL

Coyotes at Blue Jackets 4 p.m. BSAZ

Kraken at Predators 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, women's

Northwestern at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN

USC at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12N

LSU at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

Illinois at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN

Tennis

Indian Wells, quarterfinals 10 a.m. TEN

Volleyball, NCAA

Washington at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah at Stanford 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB Playoffs

NLDS: Dodgers at Giants, Game 5 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Buccaneers at Eagles 5 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

