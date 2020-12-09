 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s UMKC at Minnesota 6 p.m. FS1

Portland at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Jackson State at Mississippi 6 p.m. SEC

San Diego State at Arizona State 8 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s ASU at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12A

Illinois at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN

Golf LPGA Tour, first round 10:30 a.m. Golf

NCAA football FAU at Southern Miss 4:30 p.m. CBSS

NFL Patriots at Rams 6:20 p.m. Ch 11

Patriots at Rams 6:20 p.m. NFL

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, women’s ASU at Arizona 4 p.m. 1400-AM

NFL Patriots at Rams 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

