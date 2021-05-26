 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball

Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Kansas State 7 a.m. ESPNU

SEC Tournament: Mississippi State at Tennessee 7:30 a.m. SEC

Big 12 Tournament: Texas vs. TBD 10:30 a.m. ESPNU

SEC Tournament TBD 11 a.m. SEC

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Noon BSAZ

SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Alabama 2:30 p.m. SEC

Penn State at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN

UCLA at Arizona State 6 p.m. ESPN2

SEC Tournament 6 p.m. SEC

Football

UCLA Spring Game 9 a.m. Pac-12N

TSL: Conquerors vs. Linemen 4 p.m. FS1

TSL: Alphas vs. Aviators 7 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf

Hockey

Latvia vs. United States 6 a.m. NHL

Czech Republic vs. Sweden 10 a.m. NHL

MLB

Rockies-Mets or Cubs-Pirates 9 a.m. MLB

Royals at Rays Noon MLB

Blue Jays-Yankees or Reds-Nats 4 p.m. MLB

Cardinals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Giants-Dodgers or Rangers-Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Bucks at Heat, Game 3 4:30 p.m. TNT

Suns at Lakers, Game 3 7 p.m. TNT

Nuggets at Trail Blazers, Game 3 7:30 p.m. NBA

NHL Playoffs

Canadiens at Maple Leafs, Game 5 4 p.m. NBCS

Hurricanes at Predators, Game 6 6:30 p.m. NBCS

Softball Super Regionals

Florida State at LSU, Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN

Virginia Tech at UCLA, Game 1 6:30 p.m. ESPN

RADIO THURSDAY

Baseball

Dixie State at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM

MLB

Cardinals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM

NBA Playoffs

Suns at Lakers, Game 3 7 p.m. TNT

Talk

”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

