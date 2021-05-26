Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball
Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Kansas State 7 a.m. ESPNU
SEC Tournament: Mississippi State at Tennessee 7:30 a.m. SEC
Big 12 Tournament: Texas vs. TBD 10:30 a.m. ESPNU
SEC Tournament TBD 11 a.m. SEC
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Noon BSAZ
SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Alabama 2:30 p.m. SEC
Penn State at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN
UCLA at Arizona State 6 p.m. ESPN2
SEC Tournament 6 p.m. SEC
Football
UCLA Spring Game 9 a.m. Pac-12N
TSL: Conquerors vs. Linemen 4 p.m. FS1
TSL: Alphas vs. Aviators 7 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf
Hockey
Latvia vs. United States 6 a.m. NHL
Czech Republic vs. Sweden 10 a.m. NHL
MLB
Rockies-Mets or Cubs-Pirates 9 a.m. MLB
Royals at Rays Noon MLB
Blue Jays-Yankees or Reds-Nats 4 p.m. MLB
Cardinals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Giants-Dodgers or Rangers-Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Bucks at Heat, Game 3 4:30 p.m. TNT
Suns at Lakers, Game 3 7 p.m. TNT
Nuggets at Trail Blazers, Game 3 7:30 p.m. NBA
NHL Playoffs
Canadiens at Maple Leafs, Game 5 4 p.m. NBCS
Hurricanes at Predators, Game 6 6:30 p.m. NBCS
Softball Super Regionals
Florida State at LSU, Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN
Virginia Tech at UCLA, Game 1 6:30 p.m. ESPN
RADIO THURSDAY
Baseball
Dixie State at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM
MLB
Cardinals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM
NBA Playoffs
Suns at Lakers, Game 3 7 p.m. TNT
Talk
”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)