 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s

NCAA: Texas So. vs. Mount St. Mary’s 2 p.m. TRU

NCAA: Drake vs. Wichita State 3;20 p.m. TBS

NIT: NC State vs. Davidson 4 p.m. ESPN

NCAA: Appalachian St. vs. Norfolk St. 5:30 p.m. TRU

NIT: SMU vs. Boise State 6 p.m. ESPN

NCAA: UCLA vs. Michigan State 6:50 p.m. TBS

Boxing

Ring City USA 6 p.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, first round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

Hockey, women’s

Semifinal: Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin 4 p.m. ESPNU

MLB spring

Nationals vs. Mets 10 a.m. MLB

Cubs vs. Indians 1 p.m. MLB

NBA

Jazz at Wizards 4 p.m. NBA

Timberwolves at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

Hornets at Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA baseball

Texas A&M at Florida 4 p.m. SEC

NCAA volleyball

Minnesota at Wisconsin 5 p.m. BTN

NCAA wrestling

NCAA Championships, first round 8 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Championships, first round 11 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Championships, second round 3 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Championships, second round 6 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, men’s

United States vs. Costa Rica 2:30 a.m. FS1

Dominican Republic vs. Mexico 5 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s

Nebraska at Illinois 12:30 p.m. BTN

Minnesota at Penn State 2:30 p.m. BTN

USC at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s

NCAA: Texas So. vs. Mount St. Mary’s 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA: UCLA vs. Michigan State 6:50 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona DL Roy Lopez, CB Lorenzo Burns and RB Gary Brightwell recap Wildcats' Pro Day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News