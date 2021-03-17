Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men’s
NCAA: Texas So. vs. Mount St. Mary’s 2 p.m. TRU
NCAA: Drake vs. Wichita State 3;20 p.m. TBS
NIT: NC State vs. Davidson 4 p.m. ESPN
NCAA: Appalachian St. vs. Norfolk St. 5:30 p.m. TRU
NIT: SMU vs. Boise State 6 p.m. ESPN
NCAA: UCLA vs. Michigan State 6:50 p.m. TBS
Boxing
Ring City USA 6 p.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, first round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf
Hockey, women’s
Semifinal: Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin 4 p.m. ESPNU
MLB spring
Nationals vs. Mets 10 a.m. MLB
Cubs vs. Indians 1 p.m. MLB
NBA
Jazz at Wizards 4 p.m. NBA
Timberwolves at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
Hornets at Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball
Texas A&M at Florida 4 p.m. SEC
NCAA volleyball
Minnesota at Wisconsin 5 p.m. BTN
NCAA wrestling
NCAA Championships, first round 8 a.m. ESPNU
NCAA Championships, first round 11 a.m. ESPNU
NCAA Championships, second round 3 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA Championships, second round 6 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer, men’s
United States vs. Costa Rica 2:30 a.m. FS1
Dominican Republic vs. Mexico 5 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s
Nebraska at Illinois 12:30 p.m. BTN
Minnesota at Penn State 2:30 p.m. BTN
USC at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, men’s
NCAA: Texas So. vs. Mount St. Mary’s 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA: UCLA vs. Michigan State 6:50 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish)