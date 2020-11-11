 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball

KBO Playoffs: KT at Doosan 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

Golf

The Masters, first round 11 a.m. ESPN

MLB

MVP Award presentation 4 p.m. MLB

NCAA football

Colorado State at Boise State 6 p.m. FS1

NFL

Colts at Titans 6:20 p.m. Ch 11

Colts at Titans 6:20 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men’s

North Macedonia at Georgia 9:45 a.m. ESPN2

Scotland at Serbia Noon ESPN2

United States at Wales 12:30 p.m. FS1

Volleyball, women’s

Kentucky at Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC

RADIO THURSDAY

NFL

Colts at Titans 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

