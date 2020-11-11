Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball
KBO Playoffs: KT at Doosan 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
Golf
The Masters, first round 11 a.m. ESPN
MLB
MVP Award presentation 4 p.m. MLB
NCAA football
Colorado State at Boise State 6 p.m. FS1
NFL
Colts at Titans 6:20 p.m. Ch 11
Colts at Titans 6:20 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men’s
North Macedonia at Georgia 9:45 a.m. ESPN2
Scotland at Serbia Noon ESPN2
United States at Wales 12:30 p.m. FS1
Volleyball, women’s
Kentucky at Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC
RADIO THURSDAY
NFL
Colts at Titans 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
