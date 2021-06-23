 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV/radio best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball CWS: Texas vs. Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN2

Golf European Tour, first round 3:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

Gymnastics U.S. Olympics Trials, men’s 3:30 p.m. NBCS

MLB Royals at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Athletics at Rangers (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB

Braves-Reds or Astros-Tigers 4 p.m. MLB

Cubs at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Draft Combine Noon ESPN2

Suns at Clippers, Game 3 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL G. Knights at Canadiens, Game 6 5 p.m. USA

Soccer (M) Bolivia vs. Uruguay 2 p.m. FS1

Chile vs. Paraguay 5 p.m. FS1

Track U.S. Olympic Trials, finals 6 p.m. NBCS

WNBA Wings at Fever 4 p.m. CBSS

RADIO THURSDAY

NBA Suns at Clippers, Game 3 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk “Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Calvin Johnson says he wanted to continue NFL career

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News