Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s

Nebraska at Illinois 5 p.m. BTN

Santa Clara at Gonzaga 5 p.m. CBSS

Iowa at Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN

Western Kentucky at Houston 5 p.m. ESPN2

Washington at Arizona State 5 p.m. FS1

UCLA at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Northwestern at Michigan 7 p.m. BTN

San Francisco at BYU 7 p.m. CBSS

Ohio State at Michigan State 7 p.m. ESPN

USC at Colorado 7 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon at Stanford 7 p.m. ESPNU

Boise State at San Diego State 7 p.m. FS1

Oregon State at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Pacific at Saint Mary’s 9 p.m. ESPN2

Washington State at Arizona 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Pittsburgh at NC State 2 p.m. FSAZ

Michigan at Iowa 2:30 p.m. BTN

Kentucky at Georgia 5 p.m. SEC

Arkansas at Auburn 7 p.m. SEC

Golf

PGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round (T) 5 p.m. Golf

NBA

Mavericks at 76ers 5 p.m. ESPN

Pelicans at Bucks 7:30 p.m. TNT

NHL

Predators at Red Wings 5:30 p.m. NHL

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s

Oregon at Stanford 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Washington State at Arizona 9 p.m. 1290-AM

Washington State at Arizona 9 p.m. 107.5-FM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

