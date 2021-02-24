Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men’s
Nebraska at Illinois 5 p.m. BTN
Santa Clara at Gonzaga 5 p.m. CBSS
Iowa at Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN
Western Kentucky at Houston 5 p.m. ESPN2
Washington at Arizona State 5 p.m. FS1
UCLA at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Northwestern at Michigan 7 p.m. BTN
San Francisco at BYU 7 p.m. CBSS
Ohio State at Michigan State 7 p.m. ESPN
USC at Colorado 7 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon at Stanford 7 p.m. ESPNU
Boise State at San Diego State 7 p.m. FS1
Oregon State at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Pacific at Saint Mary’s 9 p.m. ESPN2
Washington State at Arizona 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
Pittsburgh at NC State 2 p.m. FSAZ
Michigan at Iowa 2:30 p.m. BTN
Kentucky at Georgia 5 p.m. SEC
Arkansas at Auburn 7 p.m. SEC
Golf
PGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round (T) 5 p.m. Golf
NBA
Mavericks at 76ers 5 p.m. ESPN
Pelicans at Bucks 7:30 p.m. TNT
NHL
Predators at Red Wings 5:30 p.m. NHL
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, men’s
Oregon at Stanford 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Washington State at Arizona 9 p.m. 1290-AM
Washington State at Arizona 9 p.m. 107.5-FM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
